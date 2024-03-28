BJP candidate for Jalpaiguri files papers

The BJP candidate, Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy, an outgoing MP from Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat, filed his nomination papers for today for the second time. Today was the last day for filing nomination papers.

He was accompanied by several BJP leaders, including MLAs and a large number of party workers.

Notably, the BJP has finally nominated Dr Roy on Sunday. Due to the delay in announcement, the BJP leaders were upset when the TMC leadership started campaigning projecting its candidate Dr Nirmal Roy, who was elected as an MLA recently from Dhupguri in bypoll.

TMC candidate Dr Roy has already completed the first round of campaigning in all seven segments of Jalpaiguri LS seat.

But the BJP candidate Dr Jayanta Roy took the opportunity to start campaigning from Monday by celebrating Holi, from the district party office.

The BJP central leadership had planned to replace the sitting MP by nominating a new face to retain the Jalpaiguri LS seat but finally Dr Roy managed the ticket following support from the district and even state leadership.

Expressing happiness over the decision of the party to nominate him for second time in the interest of Jalpaiguri people, he said, “I am confident about winning the second time as the people are ready to extend support to me following implementation of several important projects in my constituency in last five years,” Dr Jayanta Roy said.