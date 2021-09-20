BJP Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya accuses Mamata of failing Bhabanipur

BJP co-in-charge of West Bengal and I&T department head, Amit Malviya on Monday charged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with failing Bhabanipur, the constituency she will be contesting from in the 30 September crucial by-poll.

Malviya’s allegation against Mamata Banerjee came alongside a photograph of the water logging at the Maternity Ward of Kolkata’s apex SSKM Hospital, situated in Bhabanipur.

Malviya who has been in the forefront of a series of attacks on Mamata led Trinamul Congress government over social media took to Twitter once again on Monday by highlighting the condition of the maternity ward of Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital on Monday.

“While Bengal’s unelected health minister struggles to secure her political future, here is the condition of the antenatal mothers this morning, in the Maternity Ward of Kolkata’s apex SSKM Hospital, situated in Bhabanipur…Mamata Banerjee failed the constituency for 10 years!,” Malviya tweeted at 12:46 PM on 20 September.

While Bengal’s unelected health minister struggles to secure her political future, here is the condition of the antenatal mothers this morning, in the Maternity Ward of Kolkata’s apex SSKM Hospital, situated in Bhabanipur… Mamata Banerjee failed the constituency for 10 years! pic.twitter.com/hlk8WZdiKZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 20, 2021

“In another tweet on Sunday the BJP leader had taken exception to the dumping of posters and hoardings of BJP candidate Priyanka Tiberwal, from Bhabanipur, at the local police station in Shakespeare Sarani. “Posters and hoardings of BJP candidate Smt Priyanka Tiberwal, from Bhabanipur, are being taken down with impunity and are being dumped in local PS. This is Shakespeare Sarani.”

“If anyone thought Mamata Banerjee was confident, be rest assured, repeat of Nandigram is on her mind…,” he further tweeted.

Posters and hoardings of BJP candidate Smt Priyanka Tiberwal, from Bhabanipur, are being taken down with impunity and are being dumped in local PS. This is Shakespeare Sarani. If anyone thought Mamata Banerjee was confident, be rest assured, repeat of Nandigram is on her mind… pic.twitter.com/fCWBL1EWgY — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 19, 2021

Again, earlier, Malviya continuing his attack wrote on Twitter,” Nandigram-Singur agitation gave Mamata Banerjee the political capital to dislodge the Communists. Ironically the same Nandigram defeated her in a high stakes battle against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari… People outgrow leaders who let them down. Bhabanipur too may not be an exception.”

Nandigram-Singur agitation gave Mamata Banerjee the political capital to dislodge the Communists. Ironically the same Nandigram defeated her in a high stakes battle against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. People outgrow leaders who let them down. Bhabanipur too may not be an exception. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 18, 2021

But if Mamata’s past performance is any indicator she may as well romp home in the coming by-poll. In 2011 in a historic victory in the Left bastion Mamata’s Trinamul Congress party captured powers in West Bengal. Though an MP, then, she assumed the office of chief minister despite not being a MLA. A few months later, however, she contested from Bhabanipur and won from the seat, fulfilling a crucial constitutional obligation.

The counting for 30 September Bhabanipur assembly by-polls will take place on 3 October, according to the Election Commission.