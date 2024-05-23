Birth anniversary of Rammohan Roy celebrated

Radhanagar Rammohan Memorial and Cultural Organization today celebrated the 153rd birth anniversary of the great social reformer of Bengal, Raja Rammohan Roy through different cultural programmes at his house and birth place, Radhanagar in Khanakul.

Raja Rammohan Roy is considered as the pioneer of modern Indian Renaissance for the remarkable reforms he brought in 18th and 19th century India.

The title ‘Raja’ was bestowed upon him by the Mughal emperor Akbar II, in 1831. A colourful rally was taken out today depicting the social reform activities of Raja Rammohan Roy, the rally went around Radhanagar and terminated at the house of the social reformer. A team of 20 students from different schools participated in a quiz contest.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Khanakul MLA Susanto Ghosh, Hooghly zilla parishad shikha karmadhyak Subir Mukherjee, school headmasters Nabendhu Samanta, Amit Aatya, and others.

Among the reforms, the abolition of the inhuman sati pratha was the most prominent. His efforts were also instrumental in eradicating the purdah system and child marriage.

In 1828, Ram Mohan Roy formed the Brahmo Samaj, uniting the Bhramos in Calcutta, a group of people, who had no faith in idol-worship and were against the caste restrictions. He died of meningitis in 1833 while residing in Bristol.