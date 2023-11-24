Bhaichung joins Pawan Chamling’s SDF party

Former Indian Football Captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who floated his own party named Hamro Sikkim Party in 2018, to beat the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), today joined hands with the SDF chief Pawan Chamling, former Chief Minister of Sikkim. As Mr Chamling welcomed Mr Bhutia to his party, the latter said: “To bring back the glory of Sikkim and to save the state, people should bring back Pawan Chamling in power.”

The SDF today organised a colourful political programme at Ravangla in Namchi district where Bhaichug Bhutia officially joined Chamling’s party. Notably, Mr Bhutia took on the SDF in last Assembly polls in Siliguri joining hands with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, led by PS Golay, who is the present Chief Minister of Sikkim.

Political sources said Mr Bhutia is preparing to contest the next Assembly polls in Sikkim in 2024 on SDF ticket to beat the the SKM. Mr Bhutia has raised the issue of corruption, law and order problem and frequent violence in the peaceful state Sikkim during the tenure of SKM led by Mr Golay. Expressing happiness over Bhaichung’s decision to join the SDF, former CM Mr Chamling today promised a lot for the people if comes back in power.

Advertisement

Notably, Mr Bhutia had contested Lok Sabha Polls from Darjeeling on Trinamul Congress ticket. Later he also contested Assembly Polls from Siliguri on the TMC ticket, but he could not succeed in politics.