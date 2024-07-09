Bhadreswar Municipality hosts swimming championship

The Bhadreswar Municipality has come up with a positive step to spread awareness on swimming and encourage school children and youth to take up swimming as part of games and sports.

The civic body hosted the district age-group swimming championship, which was conducted on 5-6 of this month.

Participants from 25 affiliated clubs were part of the swimming championship.

The president of the district swimming association, Santosh Singh, who is also the Serampore town president, said, “The drowning deaths can be reduced if awareness on swimming can be spread. Different municipalities in the district are set to have their own swimming pools.”

Almost 300 swimmers participated in 90 events in the competition.

The Champion’s Trophy and the Runner’s-Up Trophy went to Chandannagar Aquatic Club and Sharks Swimming Club.

Anish Swarnakar, Pritha Debnath, Monojit Dhenki, Srija Dutta, Rupsa Bhaumik, Debasmita kundu, Aura Chakraborty and others showcased their prowess in water, competing in multiple events. They showcased their versatility and endurance dominating in freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly strokes.

Bhadreswar Municipality played a pivotal role in ensuring the competition’s success. Their provision of the well-maintained swimming pool and facilities was fundamental.