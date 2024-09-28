Chhattisgarh govt making all efforts to develop and promote sports in state: CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting sports during the closing ceremony of the First All India Weightlifting Cluster Championship 2024-25 at the First Battalion Chhattisgarh Armed Force Complex here.

Addressing the gathering, he assured athletes of all necessary support, underscoring the government’s dedication to fostering sporting talent. In a significant announcement, he also declared a Rs 1-crore grant to complete the ongoing construction of the indoor stadium at the First Battalion Bhilai. The championship, began on 23 September, brought together weightlifters from across the country.

The CM lauded the enthusiasm of the police personnel for actively engaging in sports despite their duties, emphasising how regular participation in sports fosters fitness. He further highlighted that India’s spirit of unity in diversity is well-represented through sports, noting that weightlifting, in particular, brings to light the immense physical capabilities of the human body.

He elaborated on the coordinated efforts of both the Central and state governments in promoting sports, underscoring Chhattisgarh’s strides in enhancing sports infrastructure. He announced the forthcoming Bastariya Olympics, which aim to celebrate and promote sports in Bastar, a region that is gradually witnessing the return of peace after years of unrest. He explained that once peace is restored, cultural and sporting activities naturally flourish. Additionally, the state government is launching the ‘Chhattisgarh Krida Protsahan Yojana’ to encourage traditional sports and will soon establish a centre of the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education in the state to nurture sports talent. The Chief Minister reiterated the state’s focus on a wide range of sports, mentioning ongoing efforts to support athletics, Kabaddi, and archery academies.

At the event, Sports Minister Tankram Verma shared the state government’s vision for state’s athletes to achieve notable success on the national and international stage, bringing pride to the state and country. DGP Ashok Juneja spoke about the significance and objectives of the All India Weightlifting Cluster Championship, emphasising the vital role of sports in fostering physical and mental well-being. Additional DGP Vivekanand Sinha delivered the welcome address.

The ceremony recognised the athletes who excelled in the championship, with winners being honoured for their exceptional performances. The event also featured a colourful march-past by the athletes and cultural presentations by the participants. At the conclusion, Commander Rajesh Kukreja of the First Battalion Chhattisgarh Armed Forces Bhilai extended his gratitude to all attendees.

MP Vijay Baghel, Durg City MLA Gajendra Yadav, Ahiwara MLA Domnlal Korsewada, former MLA Labhchand Bafna, Divisional Commissioner S.N. Rathore, Collector Richa Prakash Chaudhary, SP Jitendra Shukla, and other senior officials from the police department and public representatives were present.