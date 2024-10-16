PM Modi’s Diwali gift to sports enthusiasts in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a Diwali gift to sports enthusiasts in the Purvanchal area of his parliamentary constituency here.

During his visit to Varanasi on October 20, he will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of the National Center of Excellence Stadium at the redeveloped Dr Sampurnanand Stadium in Sigra, following the completion of Phase 1 in 2023, officials here on Wednesday said.

The upgraded facility, built at a cost of Rs 325.65 crore, now meets GRIHA standards and offers athletes from over 20 sports disciplines the opportunity to showcase their talents on an international platform.

Under the leadership of Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly transforming into a sports hub. The government’s efforts to enhance sports infrastructure and provide a supportive environment for athletes have already increased the state’s share in international medal wins. The new stadium is expected to produce even more world-class regional athletes.

The Kashi-based sports complex features a state-of-the-art, multi-level indoor stadium, which includes facilities for both indoor and outdoor sports. Amenities such as a gym, spa, yoga center, billiards room, cafeteria, and banquet hall are also available, making the complex a comprehensive sports destination. Additionally, it is designed to accommodate para-sports competitions.

The redevelopment was carried out in three phases, with Phase 1 costing approximately Rs 109.36 crores, while Phases 2 and 3 were completed for around Rs 216.29 crores. The upgraded facilities will allow local athletes to witness and participate in international matches in Varanasi.