Balurghat Member of Parliament and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar has been selected as a member in the State Election Management Team of the party for West Bengal for the upcoming state assembly elections. Mr Majumdar has already been given organisational posts in the party in north Bengal as well as in the state level.

BJP workers and leaders of South Dinajpur are happy about the decision of the state leaders to give more importance to Mr Majumdar before the Assembly elections. Dr Majumdar is a professor at the Gourbanga University in Malda and comes from an apolitical background.

However, he came to the limelight after he was selected as the candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in the Balurghat constituency in 2019 general elections. He has been handed down the BJP’s organizational posts and responsibilities after he won the elections.

“Mr Majumdar has now been given a role in the election management team of the party, alongside state leader Sayantan Basu,” one party source said. “Mr Majumdar has been given the responsibility of organising all programmes of the BJP by party president JP Nadda.

Before the state assembly elections, Mr Nadda will visit the state and Mr Majumdar will arrange the programme. Mr Majumdar has been selected as the coconvenor of the party organisation of seven districts in North Bengal in a held in Siliguri among state and central leaders,” A party member Ajay Sarkar said.

Mr Majumdar has also been working for the party as observer in Sikkim for the past few months. “I believe in hard work and state leaders have selected me for different organisational posts. I am trying my best to serve the party,” Mr Majumdar said.

“BJP is the only party in India which has a strong organization, and we are trying to strengthen our party organization in the region. Our target is to win 45+ seats in north Bengal in the Assembly elections,” he added. On the other hand, the Trinamul Congress claimed that the BJP has no experienced leaders in Bengal.

“They are trying to take in leaders from other parties. However, leaders from other parties are now refusing their offers. As such, they have no option but to engage one man in different posts. It is the BJP’s internal matter but people will cast their vote in favour of Miss Mamata Banerjee,” said the district coordinator of the TMC, Subash Chaki.