West Bengal recorded 1,390 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths in a single day though the state home department claimed that the Covid situation in Bengal was not alarming compared to the overall situation in the country. The total case count has increased to 32,838 in the state of which 11,927 are active cases.

With more than 500 people being infected in a single day, the total Covid cases in Kolkata crossed 10,000 today.

The city recorded 524 fresh cases, which is the highest single-day spike till now taking the total number of cases to 10,550.

Neighbouring districts namely North 24 Parganas recorded 293 fresh cases, South 24 Parganas 143 and Howrah 119 cases.

A total of 980 people have died due to Covid in the state, of which 24 deaths were recorded in a single day. Among this, eight people died in North 24 Parganas, seven in Kolkata, five in Howrah, two in South 24 Parganas, one each in Hooghly and South 24 Parganas. In the last 24 hours, 718 Covid patients have recovered in the state, which is the highest single-day recovery until now. A slightly lower discharge rate of 60.09 per cent was recorded today and a total of 19,931 Covid patients have recovered in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the department issued a list indicating Bengal’s contribution to the total all-India cases in every 15 days. According to the list, on 15 April, the state contributed 2.32 per cent in the total cases which increased to 3.14 per cent on 30 April.

After 15 days, the state’s contribution slightly dipped to 3 per cent which increased to 3.32 per cent on 30 May and on 15 June the figure increased to 3.47 per cent and decreased to 3.42 per cent on 30 June. On 12 July, Bengal’s contribution remained unchanged at 3.42 per cent.