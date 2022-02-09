Bengal govt violating constitutional norms says Jagdeep Dhankhar

A day after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged anomalies in the appointment of the Lokayukta for the state, he today accused the state government of extending patronage to certain people and thereby flouting all norms in making appointments to important constitutional positions which include the State Finance Commission (SFC).

Mr.Dhankhar today alleged the Mamata Banerjee government is violating all constitutional norms and refusing to pay any heed to the warnings of the Governor. He said the government is extending patronage to some people and in doing it, is violating norms pertaining to appointments in constitutional positions such as the Information Officer, Lokayukta and now to the State Finance Commission.

He wrote on Twitter “It is inconceivable that Dr Abhirup Sarkar & Members of the SFC who failed to perform constitutional duty and needed to be held accountable are sought to be so rewarded by another term.” Mr Dhankhar claimed the events and the actions touching upon the functioning of the Fourth State Finance Commission (SFC) indicate a worrisome scenario, inescapably pointing towards governance in the State not being in accordance with the Constitutional prescriptions.

He alleged that the Fourth SFC “abysmally failed to discharge its constitutional duties. Also, there is a serious dereliction of duty and negligence at the level of the Finance Minister and top bureaucracy in the matter. Surprisingly, this noncompliance was given quietus, as if this gross constitutional transgression will never come to be noticed.

The matter was brought to my attention on July 16, 2021, with respect to the constitution of the Fifth SFC, making absolutely no reference to the proceedings of the Fourth SFC” he pointed out.