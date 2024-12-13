Banglar Bari scheme list for W Burdwan, Purulia finalised

Out of 24,051 applicants about 15,863 applicants have been selected for the Banglar Bari scheme of the state government in West Burdwan district.

Official sources said that the work is in final stages and very soon the final list will be handed over to the state government. Still 191 applications are under hold.

In Pandaveswar block out of total 4,701 applicants, about 3,645 has been approved, while 319 applicants out of total 502 applicants in Raniganj block have been okayed.

In Jamuria block, 249 applicants have been okayed out of total 4,204 applications received by the district administration. Around 2,231 in Salanpur block applications have been cleared out of total 3,666 applicants received. In Barabani, block of West Burdwan district, the figure is 2,598 out of 3,640.

In Faridpur block about 767 applicants out of 857 total applicants have been approved.

Meanwhile, in Purulia district about 89,000 people have been found genuine under the Banglar Bari scheme. In scrutiny about 20 per cent of names have been deleted. District magistrate of Purulia, Rajat Nanda said that the beneficiaries will get the fund transfer directly into their account.

The state government has announced that the complete list should reach Nabanna by 13 December and by 25 December the first installment will be released through the bank accounts directly to the beneficiaries.

The district administration is now doing the last minute works like linking the beneficiary list with aadhaar with the respective bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

In the earlier list, about 23 per cent beneficiaries have been deleted, but after widespread agitation, through proper scrutiny of the applicants another three per cent have been added into the list by the district administration.

There has been three-tier scrutiny in the list, said Purulia district officials.