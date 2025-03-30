Opposition’s Role

In any democracy, the role of the opposition is as vital as that of the government. It serves as the conscience of governance, holding those in power accountable and ensuring that the voices of all citizens are heard. Democracy thrives on the principle of accountability, with the ruling party being consistently monitored for its policies and action through meaningful debates, deliberations and scrutiny within and outside Parliament.

A robust opposition acts as a check against the misuse of power, protecting the interests of the public and ensuring that diverse perspectives are considered in policy making. However, in India, the political landscape has long suffered from the absence of an effective opposition ~ a void that has left critical issues unaddressed and the democratic process weakened. Since India’s independence in 1947, the opposition has struggled to establish itself as a formidable force.

Advertisement

The first Leader of the Opposition, Ram Subhag Singh, was appointed only in 1969, more than two decades after independence. Since then, the position has often been symbolic rather than impactful. In the last decade, the absence of a cohesive and proactive opposition has been glaring. While the current Parliament does have a Leader of Opposition, the role often seems reduced to acrimonious debates and personal attacks, leaving pressing issues untouched.

Advertisement

The absence of a strong opposition, particularly under an authoritarian regime, poses a significant threat to the nation’s democratic fabric. Policy-making can become one-sided, excluding the views and aspirations of marginalised communities and other critical stakeholders. The weakening of this crucial institution risks transforming the democratic system into a mere formality, devoid of its intended vibrancy and inclusivity. Several factors contribute to this dismal representation:

* Fragmentation and Lack of Unity: Despite forming a coalition of 26 parties, the opposition remains fragmented, with differing ideologies and working styles. This lack of coherence prevents them from presenting a united single front capable of challenging the ruling party effectively.

* Proliferation of Political Parties: The 2024 elections saw a staggering 744 parties contesting, a sharp rise from just 53 in 1952. While diversity in political representation is a hallmark of democracy, the fragmentation often dilutes the impact of the opposition. Many of these parties fail to secure even a single victory and contribute little to overall development on a national scale. The failure to integrate several regional parties into one or two strong national opposition entities has further weakened the institution.

* Leadership Crises: Opposition parties have consistently faced a persistent lack of strong and charismatic leader(s) who can inspire the masses, rally support, and effectively challenge the ruling party. Leadership is not just about occupying a position; it requires vision, strategy, and ability to resonate with the public’s aspirations.

* Reactive Rather Than Proactive Approach: The opposition has often been reactive, raising its voice only in response to the government’s actions or omissions, rather than presenting an original agenda or alternative governance model that addresses public needs.

* Overemphasis on Criticism: Opposition parties often view the government as an adversary, engaging in unnecessary criticism even for commendable initiatives such as Gaganyaan Mission, Ujjwala Yojna, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and the construction of the new Parliament Building. Labelling them as wasteful expenditure without offering alternatives alienates voters who see value in such programmes.

* Outdated Strategies: Reliance on traditional methods like rallies, demonstrations, and parliamentary walkouts neglects the potential of modern tools like social media to connect with the electorate, particularly the youth. This “expensive disconnect” has cost the opposition its relevance in a rapidly changing society.

* Disruptions in Parliament: Repeated disruptions of parliamentary proceeding by the opposition have undermined its credibility. As former Vice President, Dr Hamid Ansari noted “ Debates are rare, informed debates are even rarer. Government and the opposition meet as two warring camps in Parliament.”

This adversarial approach erodes the essence of parliamentary democracy, which thrives on healthy debate and collaborative governance. India is grappling with numerous challenges ~ unemployment, poverty, substandard living conditions, urban congestion, pollution, lack of clean drinking water, expensive healthcare, gender bias, and poor infrastructure etc. These are not abstract problems but daily realities for millions of Indians. Yet, parliamentary sessions are often reduced to mudslinging contests and unsubstantiated allegations, neglecting the urgent needs of the nation. This disconnect further alienates the public from the political process. India needs an opposition that goes beyond criticism and positions itself as a credible alternative capable of governance.

This involves identifying key issues, engaging with stakeholders, and implementing in dependent solutions. For instance, addressing the lack of affordable medical care in underserved regions or improving skill oriented education facilities could demonstrate the top position’s capability to drive progress. Such efforts not only build credibility but also shift the narrative from rhetoric to results. To redefine its role, the Opposition must adopt bold, decisive and constructive strategies, for example:

* Civic Infrastructure Development: The opposition could initiate public welfare projects such as building or repairing of roads, setting up affordable schools and professional colleges, improving waste management systems, or providing clean drinking water in neglected areas. These visible improvements highlight the government’s inadequacies and demonstrate the opposition’s commitment to public welfare.

* Environmental Responsibility: Tree planting drives, waste recycling programmes and the promotion of clean energy projects can set an example of sustainable governance and resonate with environmentally conscious citizens.

* Empowering Women and Marginalised Groups: Programmes aimed at vocational training, affordable self employment opportunities, and reducing gender bias can create a significant impact. These initiatives also strengthen the opposition’s connection with underrepresented communities.

* Modernizing Urban Spaces: Addressing urban issues such as congestion, inadequate public transportation, and housing shortages can demonstrate the opposition’s ability to solve complex, large-scale problems.

* Avoiding Freebies Culture: As Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy has emphasised, luring voters with pre election freebies does little to eradicate poverty. Instead, the opposition must foc us on creating sustainable jobs and fostering entrepreneurship to drive long term development.

* Maintaining Clean Image: By resisting the nomination of candidates with criminal records, the opposition can gain significant public trust. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 46 per cent of newly elected members 2024 have criminal cases, with 33 per cent facing serious charges. The opposition can set itself apart by upholding ethical standards.

* Equality for All: The opposition must go beyond catering solely to minority groups and focus on ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens, embracing the constitutional principle of “equality for all.” By undertaking such and many other initiatives, the opposition can position itself as a proactive force capable of addressing public concerns effectively. Such actions create a competitive dynamic that compels the government to improve its performance, fostering a win-win scenario for democracy. Leadership is by example and not by slogans.

Exemplary actions speak louder than words and are more likely to inspire and create tangible change. While many ruling party leaders remain inaccessible to the public, surrounded by layers of security, the opposition has the opportunity to bridge this gap. Rejecting unnecessary displays of power and embracing humility can significantly enhance public image. When citizens see real change, better infrastructure, cleaner cities, accessible healthcare and an improved quality of life, they are more likely to trust the opposition as a visible alternative.

This transformation requires vision, dedication and demonstrative courage to prioritize public welfare over political gains. A robust opposition is not a luxury but a necessity for a thriving democracy. It ensures that the government remains accountable, inclusive, and aligned with the needs of the people. India deserves leaders who do not merely critique but contribute ~ leaders who can transform challenges into opportunities and inspire confidence in the democratic process. The time has come for the opposition to rise to the occasion, redefine its role, and prove that it is not just an alternative but an indispensable pillar of governance. As JF Kennedy said “Without debate, without criticism, no administration and no country can succeed and no republic can survive”

(The writer is a retired Air Commodore, VSM, of the Indian Air Force)