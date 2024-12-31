Bangla Sangeetmala to kick-start from 2 January

Bangla Sangeet Mela, a platform to promote Bengali songs, will be held from 2-8 January, 2025.

It will be organised by the state information and cultural affairs department.

The programmes will be held at Rabindra Sadan, Mohor Kunja, Sisir Mancha, Ektara Muktamancha, Hedua Park, Mahajati Sadan, Rajya Sangeet Academy, Madhusudan Mancha, Rishi Aurobindo Park in Netaji Nagar and Deshapriya Park. The programme will start at 5 pm every day.

More than 3,000 singers and musicians will take part in the weeklong programme. The sole purpose is to make the young generation aware of the tradition and legacy of Bengali songs.

Bengal has produced some of the finest singers in the country like Hemanta Mukherjee, Manna Dey, Kishore Kumar, Sandhya Mukherjee, Geeta Dutta, Arati Mukherjee among others. There were great classical singers like Vismadev Chatterjee, Tarapada Chakraborty and Gyanendraprasad Goswami. Non-Bengali speaking singers like K L Saigal, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mukesh, Mohammad Rafi have all sung Bengali songs. Rajeshwari Dutta snd Saigal were great Rabindra Sangeet exponents.