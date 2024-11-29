B2B foodtech fair starts in city

The 21st International Foodtech Kolkata 2024, Eastern India’s Premier business-to-business (B2B) exhibition for food processing, bakery, mithai & namkeen, dairy, ice-cream and hospitality industry, will be held at the Biswa Bangla Milan Mela Complex in from 29 November to 1 December.

The fair will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm. Over 200 major foreign and Indian companies and leading brands from the food and hospitality sector would be participating at the three-day mega exhibition. It has been supported by Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India, West Bengal Bakery Association, All India Food Processors Association, West Bengal Bakers Coordination Committee, Paschimbanga Misti Udyog.

India’s food processing sector, one of the largest in the world, lies at the heart of the India government’s Make in India initiative. The food processing and hospitality industry in India is diverse and includes a wide range of products and innovations. The International Foodtech Kolkata 2024 exhibition gains a lot of importance in the wake of global food crisis and food security emerging as a serious global concern. The exhibition will showcase advanced food technologies and processes that cater to aspects of affordability, efficiency, resource management, smart solutions and loss of waste,” said Zakir Hossain, chief convenor, 21st International Foodtech Kolkata, 2024.

A thriving food processing industry is crucial for addressing food and nutritional security in India. Processed foods offer several benefits, including convenience, extended shelf life, ease of transport to remote regions, and improved accessibility.

“The mega Exhibition will showcase the transformative potential of modern food processing machinery, a key factor in achieving an Atmanirbhar Bharat. It will bring under one roof the latest top notch food processing technologies, food manufacturing and packaging equipment, best processes and practices, finance etc. This year we have added two new domains, namely, the dairy and ice-cream sectors and would simultaneously hold the `Dairy and Ice-cream Expo’.

Kolkata Foodtech is one such exhibition, where many FMCG companies, hoteliers, bakers, dairy, sweets and snack manufacturers can source their annual requirements,” Mr Hossain said.

India, a food basket of the world, is emerging as a 21st Century food industry powerhouse. As per ministry of food processing industries (MOFPI) data, the Indian food processing sector is on a trajectory to reach an estimated market size of US $1,274 billion by 2027, up from US $866 billion in 2022, driven by increasing consumer demand, evolving lifestyles, and changing food habits. The International Foodtech Kolkata 2024 would cover the entire gamut of food industry and allied services covering food & beverages, food processing machinery and equipment, food packaging, cold storage systems, waste management systems, bakery and confectionery equipment, ice-cream making machines and plants, edible oils, spices, essences, colouring additives, industrial refrigeration, industrial kitchen equipment, glass and glassware, tableware, facilitators banks and financial institutions, pollution control and so on.