National Safety Week observed at Kolkata port

The 54 National Safety Week was kicked off at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata). The programme inaugurated by chairman, SMP Kolkata, Rathendra Raman at the Netaji Subhas Dock of SMP Kolkata today is to last till 10 March. The theme of the programme, this year, is ‘Safety and Well-being Crucial for Viksit Bharat.’

The SMP has planned various programmes from 5-8 March, both in Haldia Dock Complex and Kolkata Dock System of SMP Kolkata for the port employees and dock workers to promote safety. In the Kolkata dock system, quiz competitions on safety protocols for port employees, fire mock drills, safety training, free medical camps and awareness training on AIDS as well as seminars on road and transport safety will be organised by the port authority. In Haldia dock complex, training programmes on fire safety, awareness sessions, quiz competitions, seminars on environmental aspects and plays on safety have been organised during the safety week. The valedictory ceremony of the National Safety Week is to be held on 10 March.

Advertisement

Advertisement