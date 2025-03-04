Jadavpur varsity violence: Protests match by students in city, Delhi

Kolkata and several other parts of West Bengal witnessed intense student protests today as left-wing student organisations, including SFI, DSO, and AISF, called for a strike following the violent incident at Jadavpur University, involving state education minister Bratya Basu.

Students across multiple universities and colleges, including Jadavpur University and the University of Calcutta, took to the streets in protest.

Tensions flared at Jadavpur University this evening as clashes broke out between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the SFI. The violence erupted when ABVP supporters attempted to enter the university premises but were stopped at the gate by SFI members, leading to a heated confrontation. The situation quickly escalated near Gate 4 of the university, turning the area into a battleground. Reports suggest that ABVP members forcibly removed the flag of the left-wing student organisation All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) from the university gate, further intensifying tensions.

As the clashes spilled onto the streets, leftist student groups launched a protest and road blockade in front of Jadavpur police station, demanding action against ABVP members.

A large police contingent was deployed to disperse the demonstrators, leading to clashes in several areas of West Bengal keeping an eye on Higher Secondary examination. Left-wing student groups, including SFI and AIDSO, alleged that police forces, in collaboration with Trinamul Congress (TMC) student wing TMCP members and party-backed goons, brutally attacked student protesters. The AIDSO also accused male police personnel and TMC-backed individuals of assaulting female students. Given that the Higher Secondary examinations are starting today, police had already ramped up security measures across the state to ensure smooth movement for students appearing for the exams.

Protest demonstrations by the SFI activists were conducted in front of Calcutta University and Jadavpur University. Tension was reported from Vidyasagar University in the West Midnapore district, following scuffles between the activists of SFI and Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad. Similar clashes were also reported at Midnapore College and Panskura College in the same district.

The SFI and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) jointly staged a protest rally in front of the Banga Bhawan in Delhi. Police put up fencing to obstruct protestors from entering into the Banga Bhawan.

Trunamul spokesperson Kunal Ghosh condemned the student strike, stating that the protesters should have been more sensitive towards lakhs of Higher Secondary students. Meanwhile, West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA) members wore black badges to protest against the strike by left-wing student organisations. They alleged left organisations are trying to create anarchy in educational sectors. The CPM also organised a protest rally. CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty had come to join a meeting at Baruipur party office, when TMCP students locked the CPM party office. Mr Chakraborty condemned the incident, who was rescued by CPM and SFI members after breaking the lock and rescued Mr Chakraborty.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also organised a march from Golpark to Jadavpur in response to the ongoing unrest. The situation escalated dramatically at Jadavpur University on Saturday when students clashed with security forces, resulting in chaos. Protesters reportedly had vandalised education minister Bratya Basu’s car, pelting stones and surrounding him. Following the violent confrontation, the minister was rushed to SSKM Hospital for treatment. Jadavpur University first-year student Indranunj Roy was allegedly hit by the minister’s vehicle during the scuffle.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar visited the injured student at hospital today, criticising the state government for withholding medical updates from Indranunj’s family. He demanded full transparency and assistance from the government for the injured student’s family. Kolkata Police have registered cases against 48 individuals in connection with Saturday’s violence.

Meanwhile, Indranunj Roy himself has been accused of assaulting the minister, obstructing his path, and participating in acts of vandalism, including the alleged molestation of female faculty members. Additional allegations against him include ransacking the staff quarters and stealing valuables like watches and gold chains.