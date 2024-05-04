Awareness on anti-ragging, human trafficking

Surya Sen Mahavidyalaya Anti-Ragging Committee organized a students’ awareness programme on ragging, human trafficking, and other social issues in its campus in Siliguri today.

The objective of the programme was to make students aware of these two inhuman practices and to do away with the culture and also to adopt extra measures to ensure students’ safety, in and around the campus.

Dr Tirthankar Chakraborty, convener of the anti-ragging committee of the college conducted the programme, in association with the ICC, women’s cell and IQAC of the college in collaboration with the enforcement branch of Siliguri Police Commissionerate.

Assistant commissioner of police Farouque Md Chowdhury was the chief speaker, who discussed the evils of ragging, human-trafficking and also about their legal consequences.

He also interacted with all the students present in the event and encouraged them to open up and participate in the dialogue spontaneously.

Dr PK Mishra, principal of the college in his inaugural speech elaborated on the basic concepts of ragging and trafficking and talked about various safety measures adopted by the college to prevent ragging and such abusive practices.

Convener of ICC and women’s cell of the college Prof Sutapa Saha emphasised the point that ragging is not always an act of fun but nonetheless an act of violence. While talking about human trafficking she also referred to the often used term ‘Land of Missing Children’.

Among the other speakers were Biswajit Majumder, inspector-in-charge (police enforcement branch, Deeptina Gazmer and Sachin Mishra also from police enforcement branch.