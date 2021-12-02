NMC releases anti-ragging guidelines in medical colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical exam and

councelling conducting entities including NTA, MCC, NBE and all medical colleges across the country to include anti-ragging guidelines in their information brochures.

The commission has recently released anti-ragging guidelines for prevention and prohibitions of ragging in medical colleges. It has also directed the teaching hospitals to take adequate measures to stop incidents of ragging inside and outside college campus.

All medical colleges have also been asked to form anti-ragging squads and committees to redress every complaint relating to ragging taking proper actions.

Several important points of the guidelines are Medical colleges shall stagger the dates of admissions in a way so that the fre4sh batch gets admitted before the commencement of new academic sessions of senior batches in different medical courses.

Colleges must ensure video-surveillance like CCTV coverage that covers all possible areas of the institute’s premises. Every spot where ragging was once reported or can be done should be invigilated properly.

Every medical teaching institute should have to seek assistance of professional counselors attached with the concerned college or outside organization as available in the department of psychiatry before

the commencement of academic session for students.

Students and parents must have to submit an undertaking that states that students will not get involved in any sort of ragging in or outside the premises.

The head of the institution should have to sit on meetings with various functionaries or agencies like hostel wardens, students’ representatives, parents, teachers and local administrations mainly police to discuss measures for curbing ragging before the academic session starts in colleges.