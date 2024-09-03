Assembly set to table anti-rape law today

A Bill that proposes stringent anti-rape law will be placed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tomorrow. The step has been taken following the alleged rape-murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August. The ruling Trinamul Congress, having an overwhelming majority in the House, will have no difficulty in getting the Bill passed. It will be then sent to the Governor for his assent.

The Governor has also spoken to the Union law minister on whether he should give his assent to the Bill or not, it is learnt. It is for the first time in the country when a state government has proposed to bring a Bill on strict anti-rape law. The unfortunate incident at R G Kar medical College and Hospital took place on 9 August. The city police arrested the main accused within 24 hours. On 14 August, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI inquiry, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a procession demanding capital punishment of the accused. She wrote two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to make stringent anti-rape law. However, the Prime Minister is yet to respond to the letters. Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had announced that he would move Private Member Bill in the next Session of the Lok Sabha on stringent anti-rape law. Political leaders said the proposal to table a Bill on stringent anti-rape law in the Assembly will put the state BJP on the backfoot.

If the BJP MLAs remain in the House, they will have to take part in the discussion. If they oppose the Bill, it will give a wrong signal to the people. The BJP has demanded resignation of the chief minister on the issue. The experts said in all likelihood, the BJP MLAs will boycott the House tomorrow. It may be mentioned that while addressing the foundation day of Chhatra Parishad, Abhishek Banerjee had said that the BJP would never enact stringent antirape act as in such a case, their functionaries will be arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.