Former Siliguri mayor Asok Bhattacharya today questioned the “expenditure” of the nominated board of administrators (BoA) at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). According to him, money was being spent at a time when the state government has reintroduced its austerity drive against the backdrop of the second wave of Covid-19.

Mr Bhattacharya said he was also wondering whether the BoA had combating the Covid19 situation as its priority.

“The state government had issued an order on 1 April last year, implementing some additional austerity measures to tackle the situation. On 30 June this year, the government reintroduced the order, barring purchase of vehicles, computers, IT-related accessories, furniture, air conditioners, water coolers, TV and office equipment. The finance department also issued a blanket ban on expenditure for office renovation, decoration and furnishing. However, the present BoA seems to have undermined this and is busy on decoration and beautification of the corporation. I am wondering whether this should be the priority for them at this moment,” Mr Bhattacharya said.

He further alleged that employees belonging to Leftbacked unions were being threatened to join the TMC and are being told that they would lose their jobs if they did not support the party.

“They are also being lured with permanent jobs and promotions if they join the Trinamul Congress. We will not tolerate any instance of an employee losing a job and there are certain rules and official processes to make the jobs permanent and promotion,” Mr Bhattacharya said.

The Trinamul Congress, however, rejected the charges. “They had appointed around 650-700 party men in the civic body during their tenure, so Mr Bhattacharya does not need to deliver sermons and think about the expenditure,” said Darjeeling district TMC president and a member of the BoA, Ranjan Sarkar.