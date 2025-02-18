Happy Street: Terai Himalayan Festival set to in Siliguri

Siliguri is all set to witness its first-ever Terai Himalayan Festival, a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity and community spirit, on 23 February. Organised by the Darjeeling district administration, Siliguri Metropolitan Police, and Siliguri Municipal Corporation, the festival will transform Hill Cart Road into a hub of joy and creativity, stretching from Sevoke More to Airview More.

The event, divided into two segments—Happy Street (12 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and cultural programme (6 p.m. onwards)—promises a day packed with cultural performances, interactive activities, and family-friendly entertainment. Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb and Darjeeling district magistrate Preeti Goyal emphasised the festival’s goal of fostering social harmony, promoting tourism, and showcasing the region’s rich heritage.

Highlights include soulful melodies by super singer Subhash Biswakarma, electrifying performances by YouTube sensation T.R.A.P Band, and a unique fashion show featuring grandparents and kids. Visitors can also enjoy live pottery sessions, flower exhibitions, pet shows, puppet performances, and fun games like baby crawl competitions and Zumba.

Siliguri police commissioner C Sudhakar assured seamless traffic management for the event, urging residents to join in large numbers. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the Terai Himalayan Festival—a day of unity, creativity, and unforgettable memories, the police commissioner told the Media.