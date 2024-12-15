Asansol youth tops ISS exam in the country

Sinchan Snigdha Adhikary, a resident of Ismile in Asansol has topped the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examinations held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the country.

He secured 738 marks.

The 27-year-old is an ex-student of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Asansol.

His father, Pradip Adhikary is an employee of Asansol Mines Board of Health and mother Sujata Adhikary is a homemaker. Despite all odds and struggles in his life he was determined to do something in his life and after cracking the prestigious ISS Examination, he has made the state proud.

In the medical JEE examination, had 168 and in engineering JEE examination, he ranked 7th. But despite these results in JEE, he had joined Indian Statistical Institute and after completing his bachelors’ degree, later completed the masters also.

“Throughout his educational career, he was a brilliant student. He refused to study MBBS and engineering after higher secondary examinations and chose statistics. We never thought that he will top in the ISS examinations of the UPSC in the country,” said his father Pradip Adhikary.

“Many people visited our house today to congratulate him. We belong to a middle class family and had really struggled to finish his studies. But today all our hard work has been paid back with such a result,” said mother Sujata Adhikary.

He did not have any social media account and kept himself away from the cell phone. He had not taken any special coaching or joined any class to crack this prestigious all India examination.

The cadre posts of ISS officers are posted in 40 different ministries of the central government and ISS officers generally serve in various departments and ministries as directors and secretaries.