Jharkhand HC issues notice to Govt and UPSC, Questions raised on DGP appointment

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took up a petition challenging the appointment of the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Anurag Gupta, and issued notices to the state government, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and other parties concerned.

Leader of the Opposition and BJP state president Babulal Marandi filed the petition, alleging that the appointment violated Supreme Court guidelines. A division bench of Justices S Ramachandra Rao and Deepak Roshan has set the next hearing for June 16.

In his petition, Babulal Marandi termed Anurag Gupta’s appointment unlawful, arguing that the Jharkhand government disregarded the UPSC’s recommended panel process and made the decision arbitrarily. He stressed that the Supreme Court has explicitly ruled that until the state formulates a new law, the DGP must be selected solely from the UPSC panel.

Marandi also claimed that Anurag Gupta had been suspended for two years over electoral misconduct, faced an FIR, and was barred by the Election Commission from election-related duties. Despite these allegations, the government appointed him as DGP, which Marandi labeled a “plot to shield corrupt and controversial officials.”

In February, Marandi filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court challenging this appointment. The petition listed the state’s Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Home Secretary Vandana Dadel, DGP Anurag Gupta, former DGP Neeraj Sinha, and former nomination committee chairman Justice Ratnakar Bhengra as respondents. It argued that Anurag Gupta’s appointment as the full-time DGP violated the Supreme Court’s order dated July 3, 2018.

According to the Supreme Court’s directive, the state government is required to appoint the DGP from a panel of the three senior-most officers recommended by the UPSC. Furthermore, the appointed officer must serve a minimum tenure of two years, irrespective of their retirement date. The petition contends that by ignoring this mandate, the government not only violated Supreme Court guidelines but also sought to install a contentious officer in a key position.