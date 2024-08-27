Asansol MLA sets holds protest in front of civic body

The BJP MLA of Asansol South assembly segment Agnimitra Paul has urged the chief minister to resign by midnight today or else face the massive movement of Nabanna Abhijan tomorrow.

“Seeking justice for the R G Kar PGT doctor rape and death I urge Miss Mamata Banerjee, who is also the home and health minister to shoulder her responsibility and resign. I think a helicopter will also be kept on standby at the rooftop at Nabanna tomorrow,” she said.

Agnimitra Paul and her followers along with BJP district president Bappa Chatterjee staged a protest and sat on dharna for around half-an-hour in front of the Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) today leading to a huge traffic jam at the G T Road. Tyres were also burned on the road to protest.

Advertisement

She also argued with inspector in-charge of Asansol South police station, Koushik Kundu when he had come to request her to withdraw the dharna.

“Why so much police are here today. Where were you on that day when Abhaya was murdered and raped? Do you have daughters and sisters in your home,” Agnimitra Paul questioned inspector Koushik Kundu. Kundu tried to convince her to withdraw the dharna.

BJP supporters chanted slogans, ‘we want justice for Abhaya’ placing posters on the G T Road at the Corporation Mor which is an important junction leading to railway station, bus terminus, police station and fire brigade office.

Later, a huge police force came in from Asansol Police lines and the dharna was withdrawn. Agnimitra Paul said sorry to all bus passengers with folded hands and said that this much they have to suffer to get justice for R G Kar Medical College rape and murder victim.

Few days ago, the Asansol BJP also staged a dharna and protest in BNR Mor, under Asansol South police station area. Cases on non-bailable sections have been lodged against the local BJP leaders and supporters on that day by lady sub-inspector Ananya Dey.

BJP legal cell of Asansol have criticised the police alleged high handedness at BJP leadership for agitating.