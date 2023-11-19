Asansol mayor surveys ghats for Chhath Puja

Bidhan Upadhyay, mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC), has visited and inspected the various Chhath Puja ghats of Asansol subdivision and has announced that the banks of the 250 Chhath Puja ghats will be concretised soon and tenders of 40 Chhath Puja ghat’s renovations are already been issued.

Watch towers have been set up by Asansol Durgapur Police Commiserate and drone cameras will also be used for surveillance of huge crowds at the ghats. Asansol-Durgapur, is not only the largest industrial belt of West Bengal but is also cosmopolitan in nature and a large number of non-Bengali and Hindi-speaking people have settled here as factory workers and traders over the decades from all over the country.

The AMC has been cleaning and renovating the ghats since the past few days like every year for the Chhath Puja. Mayor Bidhan Upadhyay and other top officials of Asansol Municipal Corporation visited the various ghats and supervised the works of the civic body. Deputy mayor Wasimul Haq, MMiC (sanitation), Gurudas Chatterjee was also present.

The Chhath ghats, besides the Damodar and Bhootnath ghat draws huge number of pilgrims. From Barakar to Burnpur, Chhath Pujas are organised besides the banks of river Damodar. Sunil Kumar Chaudhury, commissioner of police of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has also supervised and inspected the security measures undertaken by the police in wake of the festival.

He said that this year drone cameras will be used in all the Chhath ghats under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate area to monitor the crowd and security measures. The CP further added that foot-patrolling, bike patrolling teams of cops will be present on the different routes and the traffic department has also taken extra measures.