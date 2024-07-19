Bodies of 3 Durgapur youths, drowned in Mandarmani, brought home

Bodies of three youths of Durgapur who drowned at Mandarmani were brought here last evening and cremated.

Samar Chakraborty (35), a resident of S N Bose Road of Durgapur Steel Township and Koushik Mondal (32) of Bhiringi, Ritwik Baray of Kaizer Lane in Benachity were killed after they drowned in sea on Tuesday at Mandarmani.

Six youths of Durgapur had gone to Mandarmani on Sunday night and stayed at a hotel. On Tuesday morning they went for a dip in the sea. Three of them drowned, while two were rescued later by police, but the third person was missing.

His body was recovered later.

All of the deceased worked in private companies, in and around Durgapur as managers and sales executives. The coffins were brought from Mandarmani in an ambulance by the relatives and in late hours were cremated at Durgapur as per rituals.