Asansol keeps its faith with its MP, Shatrughan wins

A day before the results were declared, Monday, chief minister and Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee called her close lieutenant in Asansol Moloy Ghatak during a party worker’s meeting at Rabindra Bhawan and discussed the outcome of the Asansol Lok Sabha seat. On Tuesday, it was clear that Asansol maintained its trend of sending its sitting MP to Lok Sabha, twice in a row.

The Statesman has already published in the 10 May edition that the trend of Asansol seat is candidates winning back-to-back elections and after winning the 2022 by-election.

S S Ahluwalia of the BJP is known for winning the polls and has won from Darjeeling in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and Durgapur–Burdwan in 2019 Lok sabha polls. But he seems not to be third time lucky and lost to TMC’s Shotgun Sinha.

“I thank the people of Asansol for voting for us and Shatrughan Sinha ji for winning the Lok Sabha seat. I have campaigned for him for many days in the polls. The BJP will never be able to understand the pulse and the culture of the people of West Bengal,” said Babul Supriyo over phone today.

Both Moloy Ghatak and district president Narendranath Chakraborty had assured Mamata Banerjee during their telephonic conversations that TMC will surely win the Asansol Lok Sabha seat. Smeared with green gulal, Narendranath Chakraborty, the Pandaveswar MLA was ecstatic today after the win.

Shatrughan Sinha got the maximum lead from Pandaveswar Assembly seat followed by Barabani Assembly seat, which falls under the Asansol Municipal Corporation mayor Bidhan Upadhyay’s Assembly seat.

Jahanara Khan of the CPM came a distant third and it was evident that the left vote bank has shifted to BJP yet again in these polls.

However, the BJP once again took the lead in Kulti, Asansol South and Asansol North assembly seats.

Local heavyweight, law, judiciary and labour minister is the sitting MLA of Asansol North Assembly seat.