Around a lakh-strong workers from Hooghly to take part in 21 July rally

For the last week Trinamul Congress party workers are holding internal meetings and public meetings to reach out to the masses the message of 21st July.

The Serampore-Hooghly district organizational president, Arindom Guin said 21 July emotionally unites all TMC soldiers at Esplanade. It is a day to remember and express homage to the party martyrs. We also observe the day as Maa Mati Manush Divas and above all to hear our party leader Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. We will also rejoice together the massive victory in the Lok Sabha election and recently held by-election with our party’s senior leaders.

“From the entire district, it is estimated that more than a lakh party workers and supporters will participate in the Kolkata rally. I fear train and bus services will not be enough to reach more than a lakh TMC workers and supporters to Kolkata,” said Mr Guin.

At the initiative of state minister Beccharam Manna, an assistance camp had been set up at Durgapur Expressway junction at Ratanpur area in Singur. Every medical assistance will be provided to the TMC workers.