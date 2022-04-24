Follow Us:
  1. Home / Bengal / Arambagh MP rescues a accident victim

Arambagh MP rescues a accident victim

The Arambagh MP said, “While I was passing through the Kumar Kundu railway bridge area, I spotted a lady helplessly lying on the road groaning in great pain.

SNS | Hooghly | April 24, 2022 6:26 pm

The Arambagh MP Aparupa Poddar rescued an accident victim lying on the road.

The Arambagh MP said, “While I was passing through the Kumar Kundu railway bridge area, I spotted a lady helplessly lying on the road groaning in great pain. Her Scotty lay a little far away from her. I promptly got down from my vehicle and provided the necessary first-aid and rushed her to the Singur block hospital. She is identified as Trisha Ghosh, a resident of Haripal and is a police constable working at Kumar Kundu SP’s office.”

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Price-rise hit folk clamour for more Sufal Bangla outlets
Reminiscent of 1978 floods, says Becharam
Riverbank erosion affects Hooghly, admin on high alert over heavy rainfall