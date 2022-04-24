Arambagh MP rescues a accident victim

The Arambagh MP Aparupa Poddar rescued an accident victim lying on the road.

The Arambagh MP said, “While I was passing through the Kumar Kundu railway bridge area, I spotted a lady helplessly lying on the road groaning in great pain. Her Scotty lay a little far away from her. I promptly got down from my vehicle and provided the necessary first-aid and rushed her to the Singur block hospital. She is identified as Trisha Ghosh, a resident of Haripal and is a police constable working at Kumar Kundu SP’s office.”