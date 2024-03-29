Arambagh BJP candidate talks of united opposition votes to stop TMC

The Arambagh BJP Lok Sabha candidate Arup Kanti Digar, during his election campaign met a senior CPM leader Bhaskar Roy urged him to see that division of votes in no way helps the TMC to win the Arambagh seat.

Mr Arup Kanti explained to the senior CPM leader, “In 2011, an anti-CPM wave paved the way for TMC to come to power. In a similar manner, an anti-TMC wave must be kicked off in a joint effort to completely oust the ruling party. The division of votes must be prevented so that the TMC in no way can take advantage of the situation to win the Arambagh Lok Sabha seat in their favour.”

The senior CPM leader, however, reacted, saying that the BJP has destroyed the nation through its wrong policies and corruption. In a similar manner, the TMC has spoilt the prospects of the state through its faulty policies and deep-rooted corruption.

Advertisement

The Arambagh BJP LS candidate said the sitting MP Aparupa Poddar, during her tenure, did nothing for the development of Arambagh constituency and so she was denied a ticket by her own party.

The BJP candidate added, “We are confident to win the Arambagh LS seat by a margin of 1 lakh. BJP aims to bring and implement all the central government beneficiary schemes and projects, which have been barred by the ruling TMC government. We will take prompt steps to resolve the held-up Bhaba Dighi railway track project, establish railway connectivity between Tarkeswar- Arambagh- Jayrambati-Kamarpukur, revive and implement the Arambagh- Ghatal master plan, save the recurring flood-like situations in Arambagh sub-division.

This time, the voters are not going to cast their valuable vote blindly for TMC since they feel cheated and deprived. At present the BJP is the strongest opposition, which can stop the corrupt TMC from coming back to power, said Arup Kanti Digar.