Aparajita Bill: Trinamul Mahila Congress stages demonstrations

Members of the Trinamul Mahila Congress today staged demonstrations across the state demanding implemantion of the Aparajita Bill which proposes to ensure women safety and security. The two day demonstration programme came to an end today. The Bill also proposes stringent action against the accused in rape and rapemurder cases. The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has passed the Bill, which awaits assent of the President. A special session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly was held to discuss the Bill which was subsequently passed.

The Trinamul Mahila Congress will seek an appointment with the President and on getting it a 15 member delegation comprising women MPs and MAs will meet her in Delhi. Demonstrations were held in all the 343 blocks in the state between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. In North Kolkata, a demonstration was organised by Shyampukur Assembly Trinamul Women Congress. Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and Industries addressed the gathering. In south Kolkata a similar meeting was addressed by Mrs Chandrima Bhattacharya, president Trinamul Women Congress. On Saturday, two rallies were taken out in north and South Kolkata.

The procession in north Kolkata started from Shyambazar Five Point Crossing and ended at Hedua while in the south it was organised from Jadavpur and ended at Gol Park. The rallies had been led by Dr Panja and Mrs Bhattacharya respectively. Mr Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress had earlier said the trail process in rape and rape-murder cases should be expedited so that the accused is punished early. Meanwhile, Trinamul Congress chairperson Miss Banerjee has asked party leaders to ensure that on social media only party-related issues should be uploaded and no personal matters should be uploaded. Trinamul Congress will leave no stone unturned to secure another mandate in the 2026 Assembly election. The party has decided that no breach of discipline or anti-party statement by any leader will be tolerated and the leaders have been instructed to build intense social contact with the people.

