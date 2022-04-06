Anubrata likely to appear at CBI office today

Trinamul Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandol, who has so far succeeded in evading questioning in the cattle smuggling case, is likely to appear before the CBI at Nizam Palace tomorrow after the Central agency had sent summons to his Birbhum address, following the division bench of Calcutta High court upholding the single bench order of withdrawing the shield.

A source close to the Birbhum Trinamul Congress Birbhum leader said that Mondal will appear before the central probe agency tomorrow morning. Anubrara had been under the CBI scanner for quite some time now but despite being summoned for the fifth time in a row, he was able to give the central agency a slip and evade being quizzed. He had moved the Calcutta High Court on the pretext of poor health or pandemic.

Once the division bench of the Calcutta High Court had vacated his plea for a shield from being quizzed after the single bench had ordered against, the CBI sent a fifth summon to his Birbhum address asking him to appear before it on 6 April at its Nizam Palace office by 11 am