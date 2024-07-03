Another fine dining eatery at Salt Lake

Good news for city foodies as HAKA, the Chinese restaurant is back with a contemporary interior and curated menu for the connoisseurs at the City Centre 1 in Salt Lake.

HAKA has served the city for more than two decades. HAKA is a premier Asian restaurant dedicated to delivering an elevated dining experience rooted in culinary excellence. Speciality Restaurants Limited is operating the largest chain of fine-dining restaurants and confectioneries across multiple locations in the country with Mainland China being its flagship brand and some of its other brands are Asia Kitchen (India and UAE), Oh! Calcutta (London) among others.

The newly-curated dishes include Sushi (Maki), Sriracha Prawn open Bao, Golden Fried Tempura Prawns, Sizzling Stone Pots among others along with the traditional dishes like Drums of Heaven Hong Kong style, Kung pao Chicken etc.

Advertisement