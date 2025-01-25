Another building tilts in Topsia

After Baghajatin and Tangra, another instance of a tilted building at Topsia came to the fore today, leading to panic among the local residents.

The latest tilting of a structure has occurred at 12 Lokenath Bose Garden Lane in ward 59 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. According to locals, the upper floors of the structure, which are more than seven years old, have tilted. As alleged, the necessary gap between two buildings in this case is hardly one and a half feet. The residents of both the buildings, living in fear, informed that to prevent any mishaps, iron beams have been provided between the two structures at each floor.

According to the local councillor, Jolly Biswas, the matter has been informed to the KMC and the executive engineer (civil) would examine the papers of the structure.

Notably, this is the third such incident this month. The first incident was that of a building at Baghajatin. Some of the local residents have alleged that the building had been constructed by filling a waterbody. However, mayor Firhad Hakim today informed that the tilted building did not have any waterbody underneath. “All our waterbodies have been registered so there would be no plan sanction on these sites,” said Mr Hakim. “We have also sent the list of waterbodies in each police station and urged them to report any incidents of waterbodies in their areas being filled up,” he added.

As pointed out by Mr Hakim, there are around 30 buildings in KMC that are in a tilted condition. “However, all titled buildings are not dangerous. All the buildings are legal,” he added.