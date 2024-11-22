Andal man loses Rs 3.6L to cyber criminals after phone theft

Arabindra Kumar, a resident of Andal police station area, in Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) area, lost Rs 3,60,000 from his bank accounts after his cell phone was lost last month.

On 10 October, he lost his mobile phone and lodged an FIR at Andal police station. But within a few days, Rs 3,60,000 was siphoned off from his three different bank accounts.

He went to Andal police station and lodged a fresh complaint and a case was lodged (number 409/24) under Section 319(2)/ 318 (4)/338/336 (3)/ 61 (2) of BNS.

“I went for regular vegetable shopping at Andal South Bazar, where I accidentally lost my phone. After returning home I lodged a missing diary at Andal police station. But later found that, between 10 October and 12 October, Rs 3,60,000 were withdrawn from three of my bank accounts,” he alleged.

Rs 1,49,541 and Rs 20,146 have been withdrawn from two separate bank accounts of SBI and Rs 1,90,319 from a bank account of UBI, he stated.

He further added that all his personal details, including bank details, aadhaar card and other vital information were stored in the phone.

Abhishek Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) East of ADPC said that Andal police have started investigations in this case.

So far, neither the stolen phone has been seized nor any vital clue of the financial fraud has been found by the police.

The cyber crime department of ADPC has already alerted the common people to remain alert in public places and not to share any personal information with any unknown person over phone.

Cell phone theft cases have also increased alarmingly and police suspect that the members of the Jamtara Gang have spread everywhere.

Huge quantity of stolen cell phones was seized and arrests made by ADPC in recent times.