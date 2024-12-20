Amit Shah to attend SSB’s 61st Raising Day in Siliguri

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive at Bagdogra Airport late tonight (Thursday) to attend the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at its Frontier Headquarters in Ranidanga, Siliguri, tomorrow. Mr Shah will also chair an “Area Assessment Register Review” meeting during his visit. The Home Minister will land close to midnight aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and proceed directly to the SSB headquarters for an overnight stay.

In preparation for Mr Shah’s visit, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, V K Upadhyay, has issued detailed instructions to ensure full proof security arrangements. Coordination among Delhi Police, CRPF, West Bengal Police, and other security agencies has been mandated, with an Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) to address all aspects of the Home Minister’s transit and stay. According to the OSD, “Adequate and comprehensive measures must be taken in view of the current security scenario.” Helicopter travel, if included in the itinerary, will require prompt communication of helipad coordinates by local authorities to BSF Air Wing DIG Shankar Srivastava.

Backup communication protocols have also been outlined for seamless coordination. The SSB’s Raising Day celebration will begin tomorrow morning, with Mr Shah scheduled to join the programme after 11 a.m. As part of the event, he will virtually inaugurate residential facilities for Border Defence Force personnel at the Immigration Check Post (ICP) in Petrapole. Following the celebrations and a working lunch, Mr Shah will hold a high-level “Area Assessment Register Review” meeting with senior officials, expected to last over 30 minutes. This meeting is crucial for assessing regional security and operational readiness, sources said.

Eight senior officials will accompany the Home Minister throughout his visit. Arrangements for boarding and transportation for the officials from IAF and BSF are being meticulously planned to ensure smooth operations. Mr Shah is expected to conclude his engagements in Siliguri and depart for Bagdogra Airport later in the afternoon. The visit underlines the government’s focus on border security and regional stability, with significant emphasis on inter-agency coordination and preparedness.