Amit Shah, J P Nadda to visit together, set LS poll strategy

Former BJP national president and Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda are scheduled to arrive in the city tonight on a two-day visit to assess the organisational landscape in Bengal, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year, according to a party leader. Shah and Nadda are expected to arrive in the city late tonight and will preside over a series of organisational meetings tomorrow.

However, there are no plans of them addressing any public events or meetings. “Both will engage with state leaders late today. Amit Shah and J P Nadda will visit Gurudwara Bara Sikh Sangat and Kalighat temple tomorrow morning. In the afternoon, they will conduct a series of meetings with state leaders and frontal organizations, and assess the organisational strength in preparation for the Lok Sabha polls,” stated the state BJP leader.

Later in the evening, the leaders will participate in a closed-door programme at the National Library before departing for New Delhi, he added. According to Agnimitra Paul, BJP state gen eral secretary, the joint visit of the top two leaders underscores the significance that Bengal holds in the eyes of the party’s central leade rship. “I have never witnessed both top leaders visiting Bengal simultaneously.

This indicates the substantial importance that Bengal holds for the leadership of the BJP,” she remarked. Shah had set a target of winning more than 35 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal.