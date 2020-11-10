Amid speculations that he might switch to Bharatiya Janata Party, Trinamool Congress MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday raised “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogan from the stage of his much-awaited rally in West Bengal’s Purba Midnapore district.

The run-up to the event, under the banner of ‘Committee against Land Acquisition in Nandigram’, had gathered the attention of political experts as many thought that Adhikari would finally break his silenece about his sour relationship with TMC.

Even though the Nandigram MLA officially remained a member of West Bengal’s governning party, he gave some strong hints about his disenchantment with TMC.

Apart from raising the “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogan, Adhikari on Monday said, “I know the media is waiting to know what I have in mind. They’re willing to know what will Suvendu do.

He added, “Yes, I’ll speak. Where did I stumble in politics, where is my path filled with obstructions, where do I lack comfort. I’ll speak about everything. But not today. Not from the stage of Committee against Land Acquisition.”

Adhikari, who is currently serving as the Minister in Charge of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Govt. of West Bengal, is known for expressing disappointment towards his party for not being given position as other senior members.

One of the architects of TMC’s Nandigram revolution, the 49-year-old MLA is still a major force of the party’s ground-level organisation in the state. Many Consider the Nandigram representative as second biggest crowd puller of TMC after Mamata Banerjee herself.

However, as has been the norm with TMC, Banerjee has never allowed anyone to come near her in terms of matching the political aura. Instead of giving him a senior leadership role, Adhikari has been kept in check ever since the reports of his despondency started to emerge.

Bengali media has been filled with reports of BJP trying to poach him for some time. Even though Adhikari has never hinted about switching to the saffron camp, his unhappiness at TMC has been an open secret for some time now.