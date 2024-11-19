AMC notice to industrial units for illegal structures, encroachment

The Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued a notification to various industries and factories located in Jamuria and Raniganj borough office areas allegedly for making illegal construction and have been fined about Rs 500 crore.

For last few months, former Asansol mayor and present BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari has been alleging rampant illegal construction by various industries in Raniganj and Jamuria and has questioned the inactions by the civic body.

Asansol Municipal Corporation has now started taking action on this issue and mayor of AMC, Bidhan Upadhyay has said that strict action will be taken against all the factories for violating the civic rules and making construction and encroachments without receiving valid plan sanctions from the civic body.

A delegation of industrialists from the industrial region has met with mayor Bidhan Upadhyay at his chamber and urged him to deal softly on this issue.

“I have told the delegation of industrialists that there is no question of becoming soft on this issue and illegal constructions cannot be tolerated. Either, they have to demolish the illegal construction or pay a penalty imposed by the civic body,” said Bidhan Upadhyay.

He further added that the civic area has been encroached and even the sewage system have been encroached, leading to massive problems during the long monsoon season in Jamuria and Raniganj.

However, the mayor has given 15 days’ time for the industries to react.