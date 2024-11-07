Alpana artists compete in Chandannagore

A unique alpana (floor painting) competition was held in Chandannagore in connection with Jagadhatri Puja.

It was organised by the Bagbazar Sarbojanin Jagadhatri Puja Committee. More than 400 participants joined the competition and drew alpana on the road. The winners who stood first, second and third, namely, Sneha Halder, Sanu Das and Subrata Bhowmick were felicitated this evening. Special prizes were given to some artists. The competition, only of its kind in Bengal, started in 2009 when the puja committee celebrated its platinum jubilee.

Floor painting has become famous globally and artists from different countries are coming to Bengal and Odisha to know the art.

Chandannagore is famous for Jagadhatri Puja. The decorated lights of Chandannagore have received global recognition. Chandannagore lights have become part of any major event in the state and also internationally.

Lakhs of people visit the area during Jagadhatri Puja from across Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated some pujas in Bhadreswar and Chandannagore. Like Kolkata, a carnival is held in which big pujas take part on the way to immersing the idol in river Hooghly. The state government has set up a lights hub in Chandannagore.