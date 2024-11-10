Jagadhatri Puja at BK Pal house turns 125

The Jagadhatri Puja of the house of Batto Krishna Paul popularly known as BK Pal enters its 125th year, this year.

An important road in north Kolkata has been renamed as BK Pal Avenue.

The unique feature of goddess Jagadhatri is she is seated cross-legged on the back of a lion and is being surrounded by four of her companions. Gold ornaments are used to decorate Ma Jagatdhatri. This is one of the popular puja destinations in the city. The backdrop is made of metal with various designs made on it. Kumari Puja will be held tomorrow. During Kumari Puja, a girl is worshipped as goddess Jagadhatri.

Atanu Pal, a descendent of BK Pal, said many people come to the house to offer puja. The unique feature of goddess Jagadhatri has attracted people since the puja started 124 years ago. He said the puja has been held uninterrupted over the years.

Batto Krishna Pal was born in 1835. He came to his maternal uncle’s house at the age of 12. He became a successful businessman, dealing in medicine. His company was the manufacturer of several drugs. He constructed a huge building at 77, Beniatola Street and he started the puja in 1900. The family members, including the women, took part in the immersion. The puja is held over two days, starting Sunday.

It may be mentioned that Sir Gooroodas Banerjee, the first Indian vice-chancellor of Calcutta University and a judge of Calcutta High Court started Jagadhatri Puja at his Sastitala Road residence in 1872.