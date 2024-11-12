Rishra set to welcome lakh of visitors for Jagadhatri Puja

On the day of Jagadhatri Dashami at Chandannagar starts the Rishra Jagadhatri Puja. The Rishra Jagadhatri Puja at par with Chandannagar Jagadhatri Puja also draws lakhs of visitors for its outstanding theme-based pandals, the colourful artistic presentation of LED lights.

Keeping in view the safety and security and civic amenities for the visitors, the Rishra civic body, police, fire department and the railways are working in total coordination.

The Rishra civic body chairman Vijay Sagar Mishra said, “All the roads are well maintained, free from potholes. The drainage system is without any blockage to prevent any stagnation of water; all public lavatories have been cleaned and disinfectant, bio-toilets have been provided for the expected massive gathering. The municipality will also have its control room monitoring the movement of the visitors. Besides municipal volunteers, other NGOs volunteers will assist the police administration to control the inflow of rush,” said Chandannagar commissonrate, ACP-2, Arnab Biswas.

This year 117 Jagadhatri Pujas are taking place within 6.25 sqkm of Rishra town, 39 police assistance booths are set up to control and direct movement of visitors. Many CCTVs have been installed and a large number of lady constables, pink mobile and winners team will ensure safety and security to the women visitors.

This year 26 Jagadhatri Puja committees will participate in the immersion procession, called Carnival, to take place on the 14 November.

The Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee inaugurated the Rishra Jagadhatri Puja guide map. Serampore MLA Dr Sudipto Roy on the occasion said, “The Rishra civic body, police administration have taken every kind of precautionary steps to ensure safe, secure and happy Jagadhatri Puja at Rishra. I express my heartfelt best wishes to the visitors and urge them to cooperate with the civic body.