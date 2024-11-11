Urdi Bazar Jagadhatri Puja Committee spreads message of environmental conservation

The Urdi Bazar Jagadhatri Puja Committee has adopted the theme of saving greenery to protect our environment. Vegetation plays a crucial role in maintaining the oxygen-carbon dioxide balance, thereby mitigating the greenhouse effect. The entire setup of the Urdi Bazar Jagadhatri Puja pandal is adorned with eight thousand small plants, including herbs, shrubs, and creepers.

Puja committee chairman Mr. Subroto Sen stated that rapid urbanisation and deforestation are disrupting the ecological balance. The inc rease in harmful gases like carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide is adversely affecting human health and the environment. Polluted air, water, and land are causing various serious illnesses.

Afforestation is the only solution to save our planet and civilisation. However, in today’s concrete jungles, there’s limited space for planting trees. The eight tho usand plants adorning the puja pandal encourage people to cultivate indoor plants, including shrubs, herbs, and creepers, and care for them as they would their children. Green plants are essential for our survival on Earth. Mr. Das added that the state government’s environmental and forest department has adopted all eight thousand plants.

