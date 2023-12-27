Alipore zoo to put up Braille boards for visually impaired visitors

A benevolent person from Serampore serving an eye donation organization felt the need for a Braille writing board in front of every cage of different animals so that henceforth visually impaired persons of all ages can also enjoy the visit to a zoo like normal visitors. Sidam Saha has been serving an eye donation organization for a very long time.

He is also equally concerned about the well-being of blind children. For the entertainment of visually impaired children Mr Saha took up the responsibility of 90 such students from Uttarpara Blind School to take them to Alipore Zoo. The visually impaired students stood dumb in front of the cages, unable to make out which animal they were in front of unless the animals made some sound. The different sounds by the animals thrilled them.

