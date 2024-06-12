Air connectivity gets boost, Durgapur adds 3 more destinations

In a big boost to improve air connectivity from the state, IndiGo airlines has announced the introduction of three new destinations, Guwahati, Bagdogra and Bhubaneswar in this summer schedule from Kazi Nazrul Islam (KNI) Airport in Andal near Durgapur.

The new flights will operate from 30-31 August from Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport four days a week to Bagdogra (Siliguri) and three days a week to Guwahati via Bhubaneswar.

Kailash Mondal, director, KNI Airport in Andal informed The Statesman today that the flights will operate seven days to Bhubaneswar, four days to Bagdogra and three days to Guwahati.

Advertisement

“We are very eager for seven-day flight operations from Mumbai and Chennai and are discussing the matter with the flight operators. Presently, IndiGo operates all seven days to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and New Delhi from Andal, four days a week from Mumbai and three days a week from Chennai. The flight occupancy varies from 85-90 per cent and even sometimes completely full,” added Kailash Mondal.

“It is great news that three new routes are added from Andal from August this year and hope that the improved air connectivity will bring in further investments to the south Bengal region,” said Sandeep Bhalotia, national vice-president, Indian Council of Small Industries.

“We can foresee more investments in the sectors like health, hospitality, IT and other service sector industries with more connectivity from KNI Airport in Andal. Our organization is trying its level best to promote investments in this region,” added V K Dhall, president of South Bengal Federation of Commerce and Industries.

Sambhu Nath Jha, secretary of Asansol Chamber of Commerce, thanked both the management of IndiGo Airlines, state government and BAPL–KNI Airport management for the increasing air connectivity to neighbouring states like Odisha, Assam and North Bengal.

“Our chief minister Mamata Banerjee is trying her level best to upgrade the KNI Airport to an international airport and the state government has planned expansion with direct air connectivity with the South East Asian Countries and Asansol Chamber of Commerce will provide all support,” said Sambhu Nath Jha.

The West Bengal government and world famous Changi Airports of Singapore are stakeholders in BAPL-KNI airport in Andal, which is of 4C category and can handle 4 lakh passengers annually with night landing facilities.

However, other air carriers, which used to operate earlier like Air India and Spicejet, are yet to resume flight services from Andal.

Indigo Airlines has also set up a cargo air terminal at BAPL-KNI airport.