Ahead of Goa trip, Mamata issues call for parties to unite to take on BJP

Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, prior to her maiden visit to Goa to campaign for the Trinamul Congress for the next Assembly poll, urged all political parties and organisations to come together to take on the BJP.

“As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28 October, I call upon all individuals organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over last 10 years.”

“Together we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new government that will truly be a government of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP and party’s national spokesperson DerekO’Brien who is also in charge of Goa, said Goa is awaiting for a new dawn. It demands a change, he said.

He said the BJP government in Goa has neglected the people of Goa and now,the same people will free their land from the clutches of evil. Better days are coming for the Goans, he said.

Meanwhile, Trinamul’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, while campaigning for the party in in Gosaba and Khardha said, “You have heard that we have established our party units in Goa. We have three months’ time, and I assure you that Trinamul Congress will form the government in Goa.”

Trinamul Congress is eyeing to take on the BJP in Goa as well as Tripura, both states where the saffron party is in power. Former Congress chief minister from Goa, Luziniho Falerio who is also a former AICC general secretary and

seven times MLA from Navelim formally joined Trinamul Congress on 29 September.

Along with him, nine others, including former MLAs, sarpanches, general secretaries of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, advocates, a Sahitya Academy winning author, and social activists from Goa joined Trinamul Congress.

Mr Falerio invited Mamata Banerjee to visit Goa prior to Assembly election in 2022. Trinamul Congress will contest in Goa election alone, said Trinamul’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. It is learnt that Mamata Banerjee will hold meetings with members of the newly-formed Goa Trinamul Congress.

The I-PAC team if poll strategist Prashant Kishor has already reached Goa to review the situation