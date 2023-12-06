Agitations in Santiniketan against cancellation of Poush Mela

The Poush Mela Bachao Committee, which includes local traders and citizens of Santiniketan, agitated outside the central office of VisvaBharati University today and even broke the locks of the main gate, demanding Poush Mela this year.

Only yesterday, the VisvaBharati University and Shantiniketan Trust in a joint statement announced cancellation of the Poush Mela, this year, citing a very short time span to prepare for the mega event. Earlier, the VBU and Santiniketan Trust had said that after a gap of three years, the fair will be organised this year, albeit on a smaller scale. “Only five days ago, we were told that the Poush Mela will be organised.

Now suddenly it has been cancelled. Expectations were high this year after the exit of former vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. We are very disappointed and it is a big loss for us. The local economy heavily depends on fairs like Basanta Utsav and Poush Mela. The small traders were gearing up for the meal and the restaurants and hotels, homestays started with fresh coats of paint and renovations.

This will be the fourth successive year that the fair will not be organised in Santiniketan and it is a shame for us too,” said one of the agitators. Another agitator said that they are planning to stage a mass dharna at Santiniketan. Poush Mela and Basanta Utsav are integral part of the cultural heritage of Santiniketan and should be organised every year, he added. Bangla Sanskriti Mancha and local Bolpur Byabasayi Samity jointly organised the agitation today. Though at that time the acting vice-chancellor and registrar were not present in their offices.

The agitators broke the Balaka Gate and entered the campus. “The acting vice-chancellor should talk to us. We are still ready to cooperate. Poush Mela is a sentiment for the people of Santiniketan,” said Sabina Yasmin of Bangla Sanskriti Mancha.There has been no official comment from VBU on this issue so far.