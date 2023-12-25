CM virtually inaugurates Poush Mela in Shantiniketan

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated the Poush Mela at the Purbapally Ground in Shantiniketan on Sunday morning after a gap of three years. The state government is organising the alternative Poush Mela at the Purbapally Ground after Visva-Bharati University (VBU) and Shantiniketan Trust, the co-organisers of the original Poush Mela, jointly announced the cancellation of the heritage cultural festival, citing short duration for organising such a mega event.

The Poush Mela Bachao Committee had also invited former Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. Veteran ashramite Suniti Kumar Pathak, Supriya Tagore, and Kalpika Mukherjee lighted the ceremonial lamp to mark the occasion. Former Vice Chancellors of VBU Professor Swapan Kumar Dutta and Professor Sabujkali Sen (who was also the firstever woman Vice Chancellor of the central university) attended the virtual inauguration ceremony.

Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly Ashish Banerjee, MSME minister Chandranath Singha, Birbhum DM Bidhan Roy and Birbhum SP Raj Narayan Mukherjee were also present on the occasion. Besides releasing guide maps, the Birbhum district police listed parking spots and covered the area with CCTV cameras as over one lakh visitors are expected to throng the Poush Mela, the biggest annual cultural event in Tagore’s abode of peace, Shantiniketan.

Free-of-cost stalls have been provided to local artisans to promote the art and craft of Birbhum. “Baul singers have already arrived to perform during the five-day mega carnival being organised by the Mamata Banerjee government. The glory of the biggest cultural heritage event in Shantiniketan will be revived after three years,” MSME minister Chandranath Singha said. Visva–Bharati University officially organised the Poush Mela in 2019. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the Poush Mela has not been held since 2020. Tourists have started coming to Shantiniketan amidst the chilly winter season from all parts of the country.

The Eastern Railway is running a special train to meet the huge rush of passengers. Hotels, resorts, and homestays are packed and the Bolpur Municipality has given a fresh coat of paint to road dividers. This is the first Poush Mela after Shantiniketan received the World Cultural Heritage Site tag from UNESCO. The VBU also erected plaques at the heritage building sites after removing the old controversial plaques.