After a lull junior doctors to intensify stir

Junior doctors, under the banner of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) on Wednesday threatened to intensify their movement across the state again after a prolonged silence of more than one month.

This time, they will intensify their movement to protest against the rehabilitation of the two controversial doctors, Aveek Dey and Birupakshma Biswas in the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC).

Dr Dey, a PGT of SSKM hospitaland Dr Biswas, attached with Bardhaman Medical College Hospital, were members of the penal and ethics committee of the WBMC. They were asked not to attend the meeting of the committee soon after large-scale allegations of corruption in connection with the medical examination process and threat culture in government teaching hospitals were leveled against them after the R G Kar Hospital incident.

The WBJDF members on Wednesday told reporters that they would organise a massive protest programme against the medical council’s decision to allow the two doctors to attend the penal and ethics committee meetings. On Monday, the two doctors had also attended the meeting at the council office at Salt Lake prompting the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPF) to organise a sit-in protest against the move.

Today, the WBJDF members at R G Kar Hospital announced that they would march to Swasthya Bhavan, state health department headquarters at Salt Lake on Friday to protest against the WBMC move.

Following allegations of corruption against Dr De and Dr Biswas, the health department had formed an inquiry committee to probe the charges against the two.

The probe committee has reportedly recommended strong disciplinary action against them after it found that the allegations of irregularities and many other charges levelled against them were true to a broad extent.

The agitating junior doctors under the front raised questions how did the WBMC decide to allow them to attend the two medics to attend the committee meeting at the council office when the inquiry report of the Swasthya Bhavan went against them?

The JPD has also decided to continue their agitation against the state medical council for rehabilitating them Dr De and Dr Biswas in the body.