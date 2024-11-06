ADPC, railways, civic body gears up for Chhath Puja

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has beefed up the security coverage in the Bhootnath and Riverside Chhath ghats, under Hirapur police station for the festivities.

Sunil Kumar Choudhury, commissioner of police of ADPC has said that six watch towers will be set up along with 25 CCTVs.

Drones will be used to monitor the safety and security of the huge crowd of devotees for the two-day Chhath Puja in the region.

Similar measures are being taken in the Dishergarh Chhath Ghat, under Kulti police station and in Chittaranjan Chhath ghats on Ajay river.

The traffic department has also called a meeting with top officials for maintaining smooth flow of vehicles during the Chhath Puja days.

Street lights have been erected and the ghats have been cleaned by the Asansol Municipal Corporation and roads leading to various ghats are also being repaired.

The Asansol division of Eastern Railways has also geared up to clean the various ghats. The division has undertaken a comprehensive cleaning initiative at major waterbodies, including Panagarh, Sitarampur, and Asansol. This essential work aims to provide a clean and sacred environment for devotees performing traditional rituals associated with the worship of Sun god.